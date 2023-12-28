Jerry “Marty” Davidson, 55, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born November 18, 1968, in Wilkes County, the son of William Martin Davidson and Virlee Russell Davidson of Taylorsville.

He worked in the furniture industry for most of his working career and was a member of Shining Light Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Penney Kay Schrader.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memories include a brother, Rickey Davidson and wife Denise of the Bethlehem Community.

No services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

