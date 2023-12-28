Montez Chapman Adams, 99, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at Valley Nursing Center.

Montez was born October 24, 1924, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Butler Chapman and Stella Hammer Chapman.

Montez was a member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church from childhood. After traveling with her former husband of 40 years across the United States while he was in the military, they settled in Charlotte, where she worked at the Vogue dress shop and, in later years, worked in the Adams Insurance Agency.

She enjoyed gardening, bowling, and flying trips to Cuba and Ocean Isle Beach. She obtained her small aircraft pilot’s license, soloing in a Tri-Pacer, and traveled across the country by motorcycle during military days.

After relocating back to Taylorsville in 1975, she assisted with Adams Pool Builders for a number of years. Then she relocated back to Charlotte, in 1982, working at Belk Department Store. After retiring from Belk, she moved back to Taylorsville to be closer to her family.

She cared greatly for her friends and neighbors in the community where she continued to live on her own until suffering a broken hip during a fall at age 99. She amazed the staff at the rehab facility with her determination and recovery, but unfortunately succumbed to Covid and pneumonia.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband who was the father to their daughter, Robert Sloane Adams; and her brothers and sisters, Ruel Chapman, Gerald Chapman, Harold Chapman, Winston Chapman, Lucille Connolly, and Ebeline Chapman.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her daughter, Berenda Adams Samples and husband Ken; her granddaughter, Stacy Samples; her sister, Loretta Cline; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at Noon, Tuesday, January 2, 2024, in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Jamie Steele will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Montez Chapman Adams.