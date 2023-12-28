Sharon Hudson Mitchell, 76, of Hiddenite, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Sharon was born April 12, 1947, in Norfolk, Virginia, the daughter of the late Darrell Furman Hudson and Frances Virginia Barrett Hudson.

Sharon was a proud graduate of Appalachian State Teacher’s College and became a career school teacher. She also farmed alongside her late husband, Harold. She was an active member of Hiddenite Methodist Church, where she was church treasurer and a member of the UM Women. She loved sharing her passions for baking, gardening, and love for Jesus with her grandchildren.

Sharon was of member of the NC Cattlemen’s Association, NC Simmental Association, and Club Leader of the Alexander County 4-H. She enjoyed being outdoors, working in the garden and her flowers. She also volunteered at the Hiddenite Food Pantry.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Mitchell.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, Darrell Ernest Mitchell (Lauren) of Hiddenite; her step-daughters, Cathy Wilson (Randy) of Idaho, and Sheri Gates of Harrisonburg, Virginia; her grandchildren, Chloé and Corey Lawson, and Cayte and Clara Ann Mitchell; her sisters, Mary Jane Kipper (Chris) of Gloucester, Virginia, and Gail Hastings (Frank) of Easton, Maryland.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the Hiddenite United Methodist Church in Hiddenite. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Hiddenite Community Helpers, PO Box 84, Hiddenite, NC 28636, or via PayPal.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Sharon Hudson Mitchell.