Teen from Taylorsville wins several pageants

By MICAH HENRY

Riley Grace Moose, 13, of Taylorsville, is quite an accomplished young lady.

She has entered and won titles in several pageants, in North Carolina and beyond. Riley Grace is currently sponsored by Calling All Kids Development Center, Southern Ways Trucking, Advance Auto Parts, and Patriot Mechanical.

Among her current titles are: Junior Miss N.C. North America, Ambassador Miss North Carolina Sunshine, American United Miss Jr. Teen Queen City, and Junior Miss Southeast States Ultimate USA. Riley Grace was also previously Junior Miss Low Country America’s United States. Riley Grace is also one of three young ladies from Taylorsville on the 2024 North Carolina Sunshine State Court, along with June James and Everly Mitchell.

Riley Grace’s family includes her father, Matthew Moose, her grandmother, Sherrie Moose, and grandfather, Tim Moose, of Taylorsville.

Riley Grace has a desire to help others. In fact, her platform is her own outreach mission, known as Riley’s Heart. This includes helping raise donations for local food pantries, gathering school supplies, or stepping in to emcee an event.

Her motto is: “Changing the world, one heart at a time.”

To help accomplish her goal, she is hosting the Miss Pretty In Pink Riley’s Heart benefit pageant on March 2, 2024, at 2 p.m. at the Alexander Central Auditorium. The deadline to register is Jan. 30; see the Riley’s Heart Facebook page to enter. The event will assist the Christian Crisis Center.

Riley Grace’s hobbies include horseback riding, dance, and giving back to her community.

Coming up, Riley Grace will journey to Florida to compete as Ambassador in the Miss North America International pageant, set for July 2024.