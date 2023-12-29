James “Ron” Ronald Ross, 70, passed away on Friday, December 29, 2023, at his home in Alexander County.

He was born to the late James Ross and Joan Holland Atkins on Monday, November 2, 1953, in Iredell County. Mr. Ross was a member of New Life Church. Ron loved ministering to people about addiction and traveling to other countries to minister. He enjoyed going to the mountains, golfing, and watching golf. Ron especially loved his family and grandchildren and being able to spend time with them.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kari Hope Hogge; a sister, Debbie Stokes; and mother, Sue Ross.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ron include his wife of 43 years, Janis Ross; daughters, Erin Hogge (Kyle) and Amy Ross (Huck); grandchildren, Kaden Hogge, Jaxon Sarno, and Wrenley Mullins; brothers, Don Ross and Ken Ross (Mary); step-brother, Steve Werner (Kathy); step-sister, Marcia Johnson (Danny); and several nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

A family-led Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at New Life Church in Taylorsville, at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Steve Watson and Alan Smith will officiate. The family invites you to come in casual clothing for the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Western NC Overcomers, 1518 Buffalo Shoals Road, Claremont, NC 28610; or The Way of Hope, 296 Treebark Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.