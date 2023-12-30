Daniel James Hignight, 81, of Taylorsville, passed away at his home on December 30, 2023.

He was born in Littleton, Illinois, on January 4, 1942, to the late Mary Katherine and Daniel Phillip Hignight.

Dan dedicated his early life to serving his country in the United States Marine Corps where he attained the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. He served in Vietnam, where he earned the Silver Star, Bronze Star with Valor, two Purple Hearts, and other accommodations, and at the US Embassy in Vientiane, Laos.

Dan met his bride, Rebecca Annas Hignight, in Vientiane, Laos, and they married on June 19, 1971, in Hong Kong, B.C.C.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Murray-Hignight (Alastair Murray), of Windsor, England; and his son, Daniel James II (Anissa Pennell) of Charlotte. Dan was a loving husband, father, and grandfather to his five grandchildren, Callum Willis-Hignight and Katie Murray-Hignight of Windsor, England, and Ansley, Addison and Daniel Gunner Hignight of Charlotte. He is also survived by his sister, Vickie Divencinzo of Chicago, Illinois; two brothers, Carl (Gordon) Gunning of Washington state, and Jake Hignight of Durham.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Hignight.

Dan had a passion for baseball, serving as the Athletic Director for the American Legion Post 170, as well as, supporting the Providence High School Baseball team, in Charlotte, and the Chicago Bears football team.

He was widely known to make anyone laugh and provide for those in need. He was known by many names: Dan, Dirty Dan, Chief, Dad, and the one that always brought a smile to his face, Gran Gran.

Dan will be sorely missed by his family and friends locally and friends abroad.

A receiving will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Alexander Funeral Service from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held on January 6, 2024, at Alexander Funeral Service, Taylorsville, beginning at 6 p.m. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital for cancer research, per Dan’s wishes.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.