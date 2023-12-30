Paul T. Meadows, 85, of Hiddenite, passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Paul was born February 2, 1938, in Alexander County, the son of the late Thomas “Tom” Meadows and Lizzie Childers Meadows.

Paul proudly served in the US Air Force and was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church. He worked in furniture, farming, and carpentry. He enjoyed farming and working with his cows, riding the grandchildren on his Gator, watching cooking shows, the Travel Channel, and Antique Tractor Shows.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Grady Meadows; and his father and mother-in-law, Gaither and Ruth Smith.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife of 61 years, Peggy Smith Meadows of the home; his daughter, Reneé Campbell (Randy) of Union Grove; his son, Craig Meadows (Lori) of Hiddenite; his grandchildren, Carrie Shell (Wesley) of Hiddenite, Chelsea Lowman (Robbie) of Connelly Springs, Shelbi Russ (Landon) of Hiddenite, and Allen Ward of Hickory; and his great-grandchildren, Teagan, Thatcher and Thea Shell, and Asher Ward.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Rev. Randy Campbell and Rev. Durant Barr will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Alexander Veterans Honor Guard.

Joey Campbell, Donald Campbell, Ethan Millsaps, Mike Millsaps, Mark Carrigan, and Caleb Carrigan will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

