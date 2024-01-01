David Eugene Warren, 81, of Harmony, passed away on January 1, 2024, at Novant Presbyterian Hospital after an extended illness.

David was born June 28, 1942, in Alexander County, to the late Willie Adams Warren and Melvina Thompson White.

David worked for Keever Heating and Air and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Mocksville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sondra Delane Deans; his granddaughter, Latisha Marie Hall; and two sisters, Ruby Lowe and Linda Stafford.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Caroll Elliott Warren of the home; his son, David Adrian Warren and wife Wendy of Statesville; two daughters, Mitzi Dawn Pharr of Stony Point, and Tracy Caroll Waugh of Harmony; his sister, Jane Reavis of Statesville; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 2165 Davie Academy Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028, on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Jack Barkley will officiate. There will be no formal visitation.

Memorials may be given to Calvary Baptist Church Mission Fund, 2165 Davie Academy Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Warren Family.