Darryl James “Jim” Easterday, 70, of Statesville, passed away on January 3, 2024, at Gordon Hospice House after an extended illness.

Jim was born March 6, 1953, in Broward County, Florida, to the late James Carl Easterday and Mary Madge Ott Easterday.

Jim was a Customs Broker and of the Methodist faith.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Marlea West.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Chapman Funeral Home.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Easterday Family.