Margaret Viola Spencer Richey, 99, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Catawba County.

She was born to the late Sidney Manuel Spencer and Ethel Bowman Spencer on Sunday, June 29, 1924, in Alexander County. Mrs. Richey was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church. Margaret retired from the furniture industry. She loved to work in her flower garden, cook, and show others how to cook, listen to gospel music, and go to the mountains.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, William Eugene Richey and Steve Allen Richey; a grandson, Tim Scronce; a son-in-law, Joe Scronce; sisters, Fannie Spencer, Lucy Wilkie, Kindola Echard, Mary Lee Heavener, Rachel Houston, Shirley Raby, and Allie Spencer; and brothers, Cromer Spencer, Clyde (Coy) McCoy Spencer, and Jimmie Manuel (Bud) Spencer.

Those left to cherish the memories of Margaret include her daughters, Marie Scronce of Vale, Betty Helton (Roy), Helen Bowman (Floyd), and Ann Sigmon, all of Bethlehem, and Brenda Sigmon (Larry) of Lenoir; a son, Gary Richey (Tootsie) of Lenoir; a daughter-in-law, Sandy Richey of Taylorsville; a brother-in-law, Bob Raby of Hickory; sisters-in-law, Betty Spencer of Taylorsville, and Joan Spencer of Florida; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 7, 2024, in the Shiloh Lutheran Church Parish Hall from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Shiloh Lutheran Church at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Jason Sigmon will officiate.

Greg Helton, Jonathan Sigmon, Ryan Moss, Eugene Scronce, Ryan Bowman, and Logan Richey will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shiloh Lutheran Church, 1011 Shiloh Church Road, Hickory, NC 28601.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

