Mayor: “Downtown Revitalization” to be focus of 2024

By ANGELA FARR KING

The Taylorsville Town Council met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 5:30 p.m.

Mayor George Holleman shared with the Council that “Downtown Revitalization” should be the main emphasis in the new calendar year. In order to keep that focus, committee assignments were made to help with the daily business operations of the Town.

Mayor George Holleman will continue as the delegate to the Western Piedmont Council of Governments (WPCOG). Kim Brown will serve on the WPCOG Water Resource Committee. Jack Simms will serve on the WPCOG Transportation Committee and Tamara Odom will serve on the Head Start Advisory Committee. Mayor Holleman will also serve on the WPCOG Unifour Consortium Governing Board and Eric Bumgarner will serve on the WPCOG Air Quality Committee.

Kim Brown led a discussion about expanding the committee that has been in charge of planning and overseeing the events of Taylorsville’s Hometown Christmas. The discussion involved expanding the committee to work on events throughout the year, which will help with Taylorsville Downtown Revitalization. The temporary name for the new committee is the “Downtown Development Committee.”

Yolanda Prince, Town Clerk, shared two budget amendments with the Council. The first one stated that $570 from the sale of surplus Bobcat mower parts was transferred into the Streets Dept. of the Capital Outlay Budget. The second amendment stated that a total of $9,935 from the sales of surplus equipment, including an Army truck with a crane, a Massey Ferguson 1035 Tractor, and miscellaneous doors, wheels, and tires removed from two Chevy Kodiaks, was transferred into the Water portion of the Capital Outlay Budget. The Council unanimously approved the budget amendments.

Connie Kincaid, the Alexander County Economic Development Corp. Business Development Manager, had submitted a written request to close one block of First Street SW between Main Avenue and Main Avenue Drive (between the Alexander County Courthouse and the Courthouse Park) in downtown Taylorsville to be used to locate food vendors during the 2024 Alexander County Concert Series on the following Saturdays: May 11, June 1, July 20, September 14, and September 28. On these dates, this block of First Street SW will be closed from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. The Council voted unanimously to approve these closings.

Marty Pennell, owner of Pennell Construction and Renovations, Inc., requested an outside sewer tap for his property located at 7500 Millersville Road. The property is currently vacant and Pennell plans to put a house on it. The Council voted unanimously to grant his request.

In the final agenda item, Mayor Holleman read aloud and signed a Proclamation designating Monday, January 16, as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. A portion of the Proclamation stated, “I, George B. Holleman, urge all citizens to join in the rededication of ourselves to the principles of human rights for all citizens.”

The Town Council meeting was adjourned, with the next one scheduled for Tuesday, February 6, at 5:30 p.m.