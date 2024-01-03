Untreated wastewater discharged in storm

Notification of Discharge of Untreated Wastewater

The Town of Taylorsville had a discharge of untreated wastewater in December 26, 2023, of an estimated 3,200 gallons at the Paul Payne pump station located at 1428 Paul Payne Store Road. The untreated wastewater was discharged into an unnamed tributary to Glade Creek of the Catawba River Basin.

The Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on December 26, 2023 and is reviewing the matter. For more information contact the Town of Taylorsville at 828-632-2218.

General Statute 143.215.1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters.