Martha Annette Brown Ball, 62, of Taylorsville, passed away on January 4, 2024, at Catawba Valley Hospital after a brief illness.

Martha was born July 14, 1961, in New Castle County, Delaware, to the late Thomas Calvin Brown and Nina Vezila Parsons Brown. Martha was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two brothers, Charles Ray Brown and Harold Gwen Brown, both of Taylorsville; and her sister, Edna Pauline Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee.

A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., at the Stony Point Cemetery. Rev. Phil Jolly will officiate. There will be no formal visitation.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Ball Family.