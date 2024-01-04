Snow, freezing rain forecast over weekend

Wintry weather and possible freezing rain is forecast over the weekend in Alexander County and the area.

The following is the National Weather Service forecast for Taylorsville from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10, 2024:

Thursday night – Clear, with a low around 21. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – A chance of snow between midnight and 2am, then freezing rain. Low around 29. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday – Freezing rain before 10am, then rain. High near 39. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night – Rain, mainly after 10pm. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday – Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 52. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night – Rain likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 49.