On January 5, 2024, Judy Laws McNeill went home to be with The Lord. She was welcomed into Heaven by Our Gracious Heavenly Father, The Lord Jesus Christ, a host of angels and saints, as well as her parents, Leonard and Lucille Laws; her brother, David Laws; and husband, Carlos McNeill.

Judy is survived by her children and their families, her sister, Reba Clark, and many beloved extended family members, friends, and associates.

Judy led a varied and successful public life, with professional careers in many fields including local, regional, and national journalism and public relations, while also owning and operating several small businesses in Caldwell County, Alexander County, and Iredell County.

Her greatest joy in this life was creative self-expression through fine art. Her sculptures and paintings were avidly collected by many investors throughout the United States and she successfully exhibited her work on the local, state, and national levels.

As a special favor to her, Judy asks for donations to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers.

In keeping with Judy’s wishes, please respectfully refrain from mentions or publications of her passing on any and all phases of social media.

A receiving for Judy will be at the Chapel of Evans Funeral Service on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 1:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. The service will be officiated by Jeff Luxon.

