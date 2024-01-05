Winter Weather expected in Alexander County

The following is the National Weather Service Forecast for Taylorsville for Friday, Jan. 5, – Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024:

• Friday night – A slight chance of sleet between 1am and 2am, then freezing rain. Low around 30. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch possible. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

• Saturday – Rain or freezing rain, becoming all rain after 10am. High near 42. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.

• Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Light west wind.

• Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 26.

• Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

• Monday Night – Rain showers, snow showers, and sleet, becoming all rain after 4am. Low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

• Tuesday – Showers. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

• Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.