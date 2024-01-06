Gina Michelle Tripp Patterson, 48, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Iredell County.

She was born to Linda Hewett Tripp and the late Daughtridge Edgbert Tripp Jr. on Sunday, April 27, 1975, in New Hanover County. Mrs. Patterson enjoyed working as a landscaper, plumber, and other trades. She was of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish the memories of Gina include her husband of 25 years, Danny Patterson; mother, Linda Hewett Tripp; daughters, Tessla Michelle Patterson and Dana Grey Patterson; and sisters, Crystal Price and Sherry Tripp.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel. Rev. Paul Schronce will officiate. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family at Alexander Funeral Service, PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681 or at https://www.alexfuneralservice.com/obituaries/gina-patterson.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.