Gladys Marie “Billie” Alexander, 95, of Stony Point, passed away on January 6, 2024, at Gordon Hospice House after a brief illness.

Billie was born January 4, 1929, in Alexander County, to the late Wolford Looper and Ethell Shirrell. Billie was a textile worker and was a member of Love Valley Presbyterian Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include lots of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., at Stony Point United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Bill Bates will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

