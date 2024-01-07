Deborah Faw Dillard, 70, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at her home.

Deborah was born October 15, 1953, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jack F. Faw and Gladys Hall Swaim.

She was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church. She enjoyed gospel singing and preaching.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert “Robbie” Dillard; step-mother, Francis Faw; step-father, Bobby Swaim; a sister, Madine Swaim; a brother, Ronnie James Swaim; and a brother-in-law, Jeffery Dillard.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband, Rev. Dennis Dillard of the home; her son, Christopher Dillard of Taylorsville; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her sisters, Lisa Swaim Sykes (Raymond) and Brenda Faw Byrd all of Monroe; her sister-in-law, Robin Clay (Larry); her brothers, Billy Dean Swaim (Sandra) and Stephen Lee Johnson, all of Monroe; her brother-in-law, Roy Dillard (Carol); and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at Lebanon Baptist Church. Rev. Dennis Dillard, Rev. Eddie Jolly, and Rev. Kerry Nichols will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dillard Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers include Tommy Fortner, Richard Bumgarner, and Greg Bumgarner.

