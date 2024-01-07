Gene T. Moore “Mr. Clean,” 63, of Stony Point, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Autumn Care in Statesville.

Gene was born November 30, 1960, in Iredell County, to the late Willie Caldwell and Agnes Moore.

Gene proudly served in the United States Army and enjoyed cooking, raising a garden, and tending to his flowers. He loved music and playing pool in his early years.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his daughter, Oreal Turner (Leon) of Stony Point; his sons, Gene Thomas Moore II of Statesville, and Malcolm Moore (Ashley) of Troutman; his grandchildren, Zoe Moore, David Turner, Dimitri Turner, Liam Turner, Nora Turner, Matias Moore, and Chadwick Moore; his sister, Theresa Moore of Statesville; and his brothers, Franklin Moore (Josie) of Troutman, and Ronnie Caldwell of Statesville.

The funeral service will be held in the VA Cemetery in Salisbury.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Gene T. Moore “Mr. Clean.”