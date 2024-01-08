Alexander Co. Schools plan virtual classes Tuesday due to weather

Due to the wind advisories from 10 a.m. and into the evening on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, Alexander County Schools will observe a virtual learning day for all staff and students on January 9, according to school leaders posting on Facebook. Students will receive communication from their teachers about how to access and complete assignments.

Leaders said staff are “taking precautions to avoid bus riders and student drivers being on the road during high winds. Forecasters say there may be power outages, due to downed trees and saturated soil, so please be careful tomorrow. We hope to see you back safely on Wednesday the 10th.”