Heavy rains, wind in Tuesday forecast

Alexander County Emergency Services announced the following weather information for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024:

“Alexander County remains in a Hazardous Weather Outlook, will be placed in a Flood Watch beginning at midnight tonight through Tuesday evening, and a Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Rain totals vary from 2-4 inches with most of the rain predicted to fall between 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Temperatures should remain above freezing and ice is not a threat at this time. Rain should begin to stop around 9-10 p.m. Tuesday night. Although the rain will stop around Tuesday night flooding will remain a concern as water travels through creeks and rivers. Duke Hydro will continue to monitor lake levels but does expect higher than normal levels on the Lake Lookout side, potentially affecting Wittenburg and Stony Point areas. Wind threats are also a concern with wind speeds over 20 mph and wind gusts as high as 39 mph. The wind will begin to pick up mid-morning tomorrow, getting more severe in the evening and throughout the night. Wind gusts will drop to approximately 25 mph at midnight maintaining until noon on Wednesday. Saturated soil in combination with the high winds increases the chance of downed trees and downed powerlines. Power outages are a concern and will continued to be monitored. If someone loses power, please ensure they contact their power company rather than 911. Tonight is a good time to ensure equipment and devices are charged to include cell phones and flashlights. Please stay safe as everyone travels tomorrow being alert to water, trees, and powerlines potentially crossing the roadway.”