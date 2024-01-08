Kathy Marie Rector Little, 75, of Hiddenite, passed away on Monday, January 8, 2024, at Frye Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Kathy was born September 7, 1948, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late James Foy Rector and Rachel Vera Stikeleather Rector. Kathy was the fifth child of nine.

She worked for Broyhill Furniture for 30 years as a seamstress and also worked in the Alexander Central cafeteria for a short term. She was a member of White Plains Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for 30-plus years and a Vacation Bible School director.

Kathy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Kathy loved nothing more than watching her grandchildren play sports. She would travel from one game to the next. She also loved shopping, and traveling to the mountains at Boone, NC and Gatlinburg, TN.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Elvin Rector, Butch Rector, and Modean Rector Robinette.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her loving husband of 57 years, Vernon Burpee Little, Jr. of the home; her daughters, Amy Hittle (Mark) and Julie Clark, all of Hiddenite; her grandchildren, Rekeil Clark of the home, DeˊVante Clark, Mikayla AnnMarie Hittle, Maguire Hittle, and Tevin Clark (Courtney); her great-grandchildren, Sylas, Brax, Emberly, and Behr Clark; her sisters, Dorothy Crouch of Taylorsville, Linda Smithey of Pensacola, Florida, and Jane Fox of Statesville; her brothers, Jimmy Rector (Marie) and Timmy Rector, all of Stony Point; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, January 14, 2024, at White Plains Baptist Church. Pastor Jarrod Moody and Pastor Wes Hammer will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to White Plains Baptist Church.

