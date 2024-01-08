Linda Elder Benfield, 78, of Taylorsville, entered into her eternal rest with Christ her Lord on January 8, 2024.

She was born in Taylorsville, on February 27, 1945, to the late Ralph C. Elder and Alma G. Elder. Linda retired from Tyson Foods in Wilkesboro and was faithful to Calvary Baptist Church in Taylorsville, serving as a Sunday school teacher for several years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Elder and Betty Francis; and four brothers, Jerry Elder, Stanley Elder, Steve Elder, and an infant brother.

Linda is survived by two sons, Marcus (Teresa) Benfield of Newland, and Chris (Tanya) Benfield of State Road; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Keith) Beck, Alisha (Matt) Mobley, Makayla (Garrett) VanHoy, Malinda (Elijah) Bryant, John (Kylie) Benfield, Monica Benfield, and Ricky Benfield; four great-granddaughters; a great-grandson and another great-grandson on the way; a brother, Larry (Kay) Elder; a sister-in-law, Joyce Elder; and several nieces and nephews.

Since both of her sons are pastors in different areas of the state, they will assemble at their respective homes prior to the funeral services. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Calvary Baptist Church in Taylorsville at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645; or Carson’s Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 644, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Linda Elder Benfield.