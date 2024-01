Lloyd Price Davidson, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Lloyd was born February 3, 1939, in Alexander County, the son of the late Noah Parks Davidson and Sarah Jane Auton. He had worked in the textile industry.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his brother, Michael Davidson of Cibolo, Texas.

No services are planned.

