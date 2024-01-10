LEGAL NOTICES

************

PUBLIC NOTICE

As part of Alexander County’s budget development process for Fiscal Year 2024-2025, Alexander County Administration is now accepting written funding applications from qualifying non-profit organizations. Alexander County seeks to promote partnerships with organizations whose mission and goals are to improve the overall wellbeing of the citizens of Alexander County through the provision of services for the public benefit. Organizations seeking funding must qualify as a 501(c)(3) corporation. Applications for funding, along with the Non-Profit Organization Funding Policy may be found on Alexander County’s website, alexandercountync.gov or packets containing all necessary information will be available to pick up at the Alexander County Administration Office, 621 Liledoun Rd., Taylorsville, NC. The application packages are due to the Alexander County Administration Office by 5:00 pm on February 28, 2024.

NOTICE

CHANGE OF ELECTION DAY POLLING PLACE

On November 16, 2023, the Alexander County Board of Elections unanimously adopted a resolution to permanently move the Gwaltney 1 2 Precinct Election Day Polling Place from Gwaltney Community Building to Hiddenite Fire Station 2, located at 4475 Cheatham Ford Road, Hiddenite.

This change becomes effective immediately. Thus, voters registered in Gwaltney 1 2 Precinct who wait until election day to vote, Tuesday March 5, 2024, will cast their ballots at Hiddenite Fire Station 2. The polls will be open at 6:30am and close at 7:30pm.

In addition to this notice, registered voters who reside in the Gwaltney 1 2 Precinct will receive a notice from the Alexander County Board of Elections in the form of a voter verification card reflecting the new polling place information.

For additional information, please contact the Alexander County Board of Elections office at 828-632-2990.

Ray Warren, Chair

Alexander County Board of Elections

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Floyd Clifford Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of April, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of January, 2024.

CORY BENJAMIN FOX

3577 Jefferson St.

Sherrills Ford, NC 28673

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of, Junior Allen Herman, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of April, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of January, 2024.

CAROL DEAN HERMAN

69 Boone Gap Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

KEITH HERMAN

4020 US Hw. 321-A

Hudson, NC 28638

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS OF DOUGLAS C. LOVE A/K/A DOUGLAS COLON LOVE (23-E-412)

All persons, firms, and corporations having claims against Douglas C. Love a/k/a Douglas Colon Love, deceased, are notified to exhibit them to Teresa Marie Love Holbrook, Administrator of the Estate, on or before 03/29/2024, or be barred from their recovery. Debtors of the Decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the below-named Administrator.

Dated Dec. 27, 2023.

Teresa Marie Love Holbrook

c/o Rush A. Simmons

Attorney for Estate Heritage Law

1385 E. Garrison Blvd.

Gastonia, NC 28054

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Helen Johnson Braswell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of December, 2023.

SHERRIE B. ORREN

347 Macedonia Ch. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Samuel Pete Smith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of November, 2023.

TERESA L. MELTON

1779 A Noah Path

Conover, NC 28613

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Maria C. Moretz, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of December, 2023.

ERNEST E. MORETZ

1103 Sam Hefner Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Brian F. Miller, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of March, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of December, 2023.

AMBER R. MILLER

255 Charlotte Ann Ln.

Hickory, NC 28601

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Micheal Allen Teague a/k/a Michael Allen Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them to the undersigned at 266 Cruz Lane, Hickory, NC 28601, on or before the 29th day of March 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment.

This 20th day of December 2023.

Staranna Glover Teague, Administratrix of the Estate of Micheal Allen Teague a/k/a Michael Allen Teague

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

