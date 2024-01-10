Town of Taylorsville has four sewer overflows

The Town of Taylorsville experienced four sanitary sewer overflows during the storm on Jan. 9, 2024, according to press releases provided by Town officials.

The overflows were at these locations:

1) Paul Payne Pump Station, 1428 Paul Payne Store Rd., into Glade Creek, estimated 24,000 gallons.

2) 540 W Main Ave, Manhole 504, into Stirewalt Creek, estimated 9,000 gallons.

3) 153 Commercial Park, Manhole 263, into Stirewalt Creek, estimated 8,100 gallons.

4) 3095 NC 90 HWY E, Manhole 750, into Glade Creek, estimated 7,000 gallons.

General Statute 143-215.1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters. For further information, please contact the Town of Taylorsville at 828-632-2218.