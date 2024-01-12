Ruth Etta Pennell White, of Taylorsville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 12, 2024, at Valley Nursing Home.

Born March 26, 1931, in Alexander County, she was the daughter of the late Harry Lee and Beutrice White Pennell.

Ruth Etta enjoyed working outdoors and was a poultry farmer for over 50 years. She was an active member of Three Forks Baptist Church for 70 years. She was the church’s librarian for 39 years and sang in the choir for years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Jimmie Levoy White, Sr.; a daughter, Cynthia Rice; two brothers, Marvin H. Pennell of Conover, and Kenney Pennell of Taylorsville; and a sister, Patsy Haas of Taylorsville.

Those remaining to cherish her memory include her son, Jimmy White, Jr. (Glenda); son-in-law, Frank Rice; four grandchildren, Yalanda Lail (Todd), Lance White (Mary Ann), Allison Braswell (Mark), and Franklin Rice (Mindy); 13 great-grandchildren, Jake (Brooke), Grayson and Cole Lail, Kara Melton (Blaine), Zoe Braswell, Riley, Cooper and Logan White, Camden and Thomas Hurst, and Lane and Charlee Rice; sister, Geneva Deal; sisters-in-law, Gilba Pennell and Shirley Pennell; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Three Forks Baptist Church from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will be on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Three Forks Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church Cemetery. Dr. Carson Moseley will officiate.

The family will accept flowers or memorials can be made to Three Forks Baptist Church, 4685 Three Forks Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The family would like to say a special, warm thank you to Dawn Stafford and Lena Pennell for their wonderful caregiving.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.