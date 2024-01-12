Sherry Tedder Pritchard, 65, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly on January 12, 2024, at her home.

Sherry was born November 22, 1958, in Iredell County, to the late Bobby Perry Tedder and Loraine Coffey Tedder. Sherry was a truck driver.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ricky Tedder and Chucky Tedder.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Eric Tedder and wife Kristin of Sherrills Ford; her daughter, Tina Tedder (Jason) of Stony Point; three sisters, Tammy Welch of Taylorsville, Crystal Smith and husband Roger of Taylorsville, and Debra Kelly; and three grandchildren, Logan Tedder, Hunter Tedder, and Elainia Gladfelter.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, January 15, 2024, 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorials may be given to the American Heart Association, 128 S Tryon St, #1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.

