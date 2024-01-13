Donald Bryant, 75, of Taylorsville, passed away on January 13, 2024, at The Greens and Spruce Pines after an extended illness.

Donald was born December 8, 1948, in Alexander County, to the late Homer Bryant and Lizzie Cagel Bryant.

Those left to cherish his memory include three brothers, Henry Bryant of Taylorsville, Eugene Bryant of Love Valley, and David Bryant of Greenville; and a sister, Kathy Starnes of Stony Point.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Chapman Funeral Home.

