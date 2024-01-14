Martha Sue Gant Starnes, 82, passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at Trinity Ridge in Catawba County, shortly after the family finished singing gospel songs to her.

She was born to the late Troy Clyde Gant and Mary Sue McAlpin Gant on Tuesday, November 4, 1941, in Alexander County.

Ms. Starnes was the first Mrs. Alexander County. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and volunteered with everything at church. She was an avid volunteer in her community, volunteering with Forgiven Ministries, Curtis’ Kitchen, and Mary’s Prayer Room, and donated a lot to Mt. Pisgah Food Bank.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, James Lackey; husband, Jerry Ray Starnes; brother, Curtis Gant; and brother-in-law, Ronnie Hartness.

Those left to cherish the memories of Martha include her children, Lisa Starnes and Jason Starnes; a sister, Brenda Hartness; four grandchildren, Andrew Little (Tabatha Hefner), Jonathan Clontz (Cutie), Mattie Starnes (Aiden), and Karlee Starnes; a great-grandchild, Jackson Clontz; a sister-in-law, Nancy Gant; and nephews, Marty Gant and Jeffrey Hartness (Michelle).

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Bethlehem Baptist Church from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Dean Chambers will officiate.

Jeff Hartness, Marty Gant, Hunter Hartness, Dale Clontz, Randy Icard, and Isaac Icard will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church Building Fund, 7500 NC-127, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

