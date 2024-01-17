Albert Price Pennell, 95, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at Carolina Caring in Catawba County.

He was born to the late Gus and Alice Pennell on Friday, April 20, 1928, in Alexander County. Mr. Pennell retired from the furniture industry. He was the owner/operator of a sawmill and enjoyed hauling logs.

Albert was a member of Mt. Ridge Baptist Church. He enjoyed working on cars, going camping, and tractors, and going to Mayflower or Captain’s Galley for their fried catfish and baked sweet potato.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sallie Pennell; son, William “Sunny” Pennell; three sons-in-law, Dennis Sigmon, Mark Robbins, and Richard Phillips; five sisters; and three brothers.

Those left to cherish the memories of Albert include his daughters, Nina Ruth Sigmon, Marsha Jane Spaugh, Cynthia Rose Robbins, and Patricia Lee Roark; grandchildren, Douglas Sigmon, Dawn McCoy (Sidney McCoy II), Frankie Speagle, and Scott Phillips; great-grandchildren, Douglas Ralph Sigmon Jr., Sidney McCoy III, Ashleigh Waugh (Cameron), and Shyann Sigmon; three great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Mt. Ridge Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will be on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Mt. Ridge Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Mark Adams, Rev. Allen Fox, and Rev. Billy Mitchell will officiate.

Reggie Hawkins, Rodney Pennell, Douglas Sigmon, Bruce Fox, Scott Phillips, and Quentin Burke will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family at Alexander Funeral Service, PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681, or https://www.alexfuneralservice.com/obituaries/albert-pennell.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.