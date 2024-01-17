Kathleen “Kathy” Louise Robinson Stout, 69, of Sherrills Ford, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Kathy was born July 10, 1954, in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of the late Tom Robinson and Margaret O’Connell Robinson. Kathy worked for Beckton Dickinson for a number of years and was of the Christian faith.

Kathy was a loving, devoted wife who enjoyed cooking for her family, neighbors, and friends. She loved gardening with a passion for growing flowers. Her storytelling brought much laughter to many. Even in her feistiness, she never met a stranger.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Victoria Elfano.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband, Jerry Lee Stout of the home; her daughter, Jamie Bottona; her grandson, Jayson Bottona; her sisters, Beth Griner, Mary Ann Cheney, Shirley Oats, Sharon Hollar, and Barbara Schariest; her brother, David Robinson; her adopted daughters, Amy Waite, Jawana Crowder, and Misty Carter; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, January 22, 2024, in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Minister Jawana Crowder will officiate. Burial will follow in the Damascus Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from Noon until 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Levine Cancer Center.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

