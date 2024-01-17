Shirley Ann Shook Dishmond, 85, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Shirley was born January 1, 1939, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Josephine Kirby.

Shirley was a member of Little River Baptist Church. She loved to paint and enjoyed being a wife, grandmother, and friend to all.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband, Lee Dishmond of the home; her children, Penny Tester (Clifford Coffey), Cherrill Pressnell, Cecelia Ham (Eddie), Penny Hall (Doug), Lisa Adams, Eddie Dishmond, and Edwin Dishmond; her grandchildren, Avery Jack “AJ” Barnes, Nacole Barnes, Miranda Beard, Tiffany Ham Johnson, Julie Ham Cross, Whitney Hartness, Samantha Gray, Tyler Gray, Danny Dishmond, Nickolas Hollar, Stacy Dishmond Pounder, and Jonathan Dishmond; 28 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Little River Baptist Church. Pastor Keith Bowman and Pastor Jared Moody will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

