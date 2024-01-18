Roy Jason “Junior” Fox Jr., 79, of Taylorsville, passed away on January 18, 2024, at Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a brief illness.

Junior was born August 6, 1944, in Alexander County, to the late Roy Jason Fox and Mildred Lovina Teague Fox.

In his early years, Junior was a furniture worker and was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, billiards, going to ball games, giving out candy, along with his three-wheeled bike, and always enjoyed the color red and the Washington Redskins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, W.J Fox.

Those left to cherish his memory include his two brothers, Jerry Fox and wife Joy of Taylorsville, and Tony Fox and wife Marquita of Taylorsville; his sister, Jane Sweet and husband Allen of Taylorsville; a sister-in-law, Rita Fox of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Elaine Bowman, Chris Bowman, George Holleman, WACB radio, Lynn Presslar, and Mark Davis for being so kind to Junior.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. at Smyrna Baptist Church, 6174 Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Rev. Mitch King will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Pallbearers include Todd Fox, Darren Fox, Ron Reese, Bobby Fox, Brayden Sweet, and Lakin Sweet.

Memorials may be given to Smyrna Baptist Church, 6174 Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Fox Family.