Ray Eugene “Gene” Foy, 91, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 19, 2024, at The Greens at Maple Leaf in Iredell County.

Gene was born November 17, 1932, in Alexander County, to the late Verdie Anderson Foy and Macy Lowrance Foy.

Gene was a devoted member of Stony Point Baptist Church, where he was born again. He became a firm believer in Jesus Christ. He was an outspoken, and very loyal member of the Democratic party and a die-hard Carolina Tar Heel fan – “Go Tar Heels!” He was an avid Crappie and Flounder fisherman. If he wasn’t working, you could find him enjoying himself on the water with one of his fishing buddies. Finally, he was a coach and a great mentor to many young men.

Gene married the love of his life, Patricia “Ruth” Hawkins, after she moved to Stony Point to take a job at Stony Point Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband to Ruth for 67 precious years and they resided in Stony Point for almost the entire length of their marriage, where they raised three beautiful children. He was an entrepreneur who started and owned his custom home-building business “R.E. Foy and Son Builders” for 44 years. His reputation preceded him in the trust that all his customers, subcontractors, and suppliers still show for him by asking his family “How is Gene doing?” which they still ask to this day. Finally, and probably most importantly, his employees were devoted to Gene because of the sacrifice he shared with them when times were tough.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Lawrance Foy and Ben Foy; and two sisters, Doris Keen and Christy Foy.

Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his wife, Ruth Foy of the home; two sons, Mark Foy and wife Gina of Taylorsville, and Peter Foy and wife Jacqueline of Catawba County; his daughter, Laura Foy Lail and husband Bobby of Stony Point; his six grandchildren, Alek Foy and wife Elizabeth, Addi Foy Sherril and husband Cole, Carly Foy, Claire Foy, Lauren Massingill and husband Jamie, and Alexis Lail; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 3:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Scott Hinson will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 26, 2024, one hour before the service. A burial will follow after the service at the Stony Point Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville, 321 West Main Ave., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Foy Family.