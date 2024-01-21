Barbara V. White, 92, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at Morganton Long Term Care.

She was born September 14, 1931, in Danbury, Connecticut, the daughter of the late William Vandewater and Hazel Betts Vanderwater. She was a homemaker and was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard White, and her brothers, Donald Vandewater and David Vandewater.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her sons, Mark White (Jada) of Greensboro, and Jeff White (Donna) of Morganton; her grandchildren, Stephanie White, Kayla Fairchild (Taylor), David Roseman (Sierra), and Alexandra White; and her sister, Jean Littner of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Craig Sigmon will officiate. Inurnment will be with the family.

Memorials may be made to Burke Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

