Geraldine “Deannie” D. Beach, 83, of Stony Point, entered her heavenly home on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at her home.

She was born July 3, 1940, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Odell Dyson and Polly C. Dyson.

She had worked for several different companies and was a life-long member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Stony Point, where she was a choir leader, Sunday school teacher, and a faithful member. She loved her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Dyson.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband for over 60 years, Clyde Beach of the home; her daughter, Sonya Allen (Dale) of Hiddenite; her son, Michael Beach (Belinda) of Bethlehem; her grandchildren, Kandace Allen and fiancé Andrew Schronce, Kalle Travis (Spencer), and Kaine Allen; her great-grandchildren, Zayden, Lawtyn, and Stetson; her brother, Randy Dyson (Marie) of Stony Point; her sister-in-law, Ann Dyson; and many special loved ones and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Stony Point. Pastor Wesley Hammer and Pastor Taylor Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Geraldine “Deannie” D. Beach.