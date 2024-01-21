Keisha Phillips Keever, 44, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at Forsyth Medical Center.

Keisha was born June 11, 1979, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Clifford Phillips and Deborah Sherrill Phillips.

She was a CNA and a member of Smyrna Baptist Church. She enjoyed working with crafts and going shopping. She loved her animals and adored her grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Alex Walker and Trent Walker; and grandparents, Bob and Dimple Sherrill.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband, Bobby Keever of the home; her special grandparents, Cleatus and Bobbie Smith; her step-daughter, Amber Woodward (James) of Shelby; her step-son, Nathaniel Keever of Lincolnton; five special grandchildren, Hunter Keever, Adalyne Walker, Layla Woodward, Barrett Woodward, and Draco Kennedy; her sister, Jessica Barnette of Alexander County; her aunt, Alice Mullins; her uncles, Rodney Smith and David Smith; special nephew, Jase Martin; and special niece, Albrey Smith.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, January 28, 2024, at Smyrna Baptist Church. Pastor Mitch King and Pastor Allen Mullins will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Keisha Phillips Keever.