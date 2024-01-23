Public meeting on the town’s Land Use Plan set

The Town of Taylorsville and Western Piedmont Council of Governments will host a public meeting on the town’s Land Use Plan on Monday, January 29, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Town Hall (67 Main Avenue Drive).

The Land Use Plan is a policy document that outlines the long term goals and vision for the Town of Taylorsville. Local leaders want the public’s help and will discuss recommendations for land use, natural resources, community facilities, and more.

“Public input is critical to the creation of this plan. Please drop by the meeting to share your thoughts and help the Town prepare for an exciting future,” said Town Manager Aaron Wike.