Argument leads to shooting, one in hospital

A Taylorsville man suffered gunshot wounds and another man has been arrested following a shooting over the weekend.

According to Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell, on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at around 10:44 p.m., the Alexander County Communications Center received a call of a shooting at 434 McAlpin Ln. in Taylorsville. Deputies arrived on the scene to find the victim, James Ashley Sweet, age 43, of Taylorsville, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies secured the scene and the investigation revealed that a verbal argument had escalated into a shooting. The suspect, Christopher Michael Carlay, age 58, of Taylorsville, was still at the residence.

The victim was treated by first responders and EMS and airlifted to Charlotte.

Carlay was later arrested and charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Carlay is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $300,000.00 secure bond with a first appearance held on Monday, January 22, 2024.