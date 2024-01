************

COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

************

BRAND NEW 3 ton Dukane heat pump, still in box with air handler. Air handler can be laid down or stood up and measures 21 ½” x 22 ¼” x 53 ½” tall. Has all warranties. Call 828-896-6222.