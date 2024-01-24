LEGAL NOTICES

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of DONNIE LEE MASON, late of ALEXANDER County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before May 22, 2024, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 17th day of January, 2024.

ROBERT GRANT LOWMAN, Administrator

ESTATE OF DONNIE LEE MASON

8 Plaza Drive

Granite Falls, NC 28630

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3149

Hickory, North Carolina 28603

(828) 328-5297

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Linda Stroupe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of April, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of January, 2024.

PAMELA WEAVER

1823 Mt. Olive Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

JOYCE SMITH

1823 Mt. Olive Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of James Larry Echerd, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of April, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of January, 2024.

JAMES LARRY ECHERD, JR.

1979 Boston Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Cahrles F. Scheide, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of April 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of January, 2024.

Cahrles F. Scheide, Jr.

399 Hubbard Road

Hickory, NC 28601

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Martha Brown Ball, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of April 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of January, 2024.

CHARLES R. BROWN

91 Kelsoe Hollow Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Charles Dennis Brinkley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of April 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of January, 2024.

BEVERLY SWITHENBANK

3948 Golf Drive NE

Conover, NC 28613

DAVID BRINKLEY

801 Crouch Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY 23 SP 18

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Joseph R. Pipkin, Jr. and Hanna Pipkin, in the original amount of $240,000.00, payable to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Solutions of Colorado, LLC, dated May 24, 2019 and recorded on May 30, 2019 in Book 617, Page 1282, Alexander County Registry.

Default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Anchor Trustee Services, LLC having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina, and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door or other usual place of sale in Alexander County, North Carolina, at 2:00PM on January 30, 2024, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property, to wit:

BEGINNING on a PK nail located where the centerline of Public Road No. 1403 intersects with the center of a branch, said PK nail being also located South 48 degrees 07’ 51” West 111.81 feet from a PK nail where the centerline of Public Road No. 1403 intersects with the centerline of Public Road No. 1412 and runs South 36 degrees 58’ 12” East 52.94 feet with the branch to an iron stake; thence South 70 degrees 36’ 22” East 88.59 feet with the branch to a PK nail in the center of Public Road No. 1412; thence with the center of said Public Road, the following courses and distances: South 01 degrees 03’ 32” East 105.05 feet; South 08 degrees 24’ 00” West 99.92 feet; South 18 degrees 50’ 35” West 99.67 feet; South 24 degrees 35’ 20” West 199.45 feet; South 16 degrees 50’ 33” West 99.76 feet; South 03 degrees 28’ 46” West 99.74 feet; South 04 degrees 25’ 08” East 199.59 feet and South 02 degrees 01’ 34” West 20.71 feet to a nail in the center of Public Road No. 1412; thence North 66 degrees 22’ 51” West 162.88 feet with the McCurdy line to an iron stake; thence North 86 degrees 16’ 06” West 363.00 feet with the McCurdy line to an iron stake, Sanford Brittian’s corner; thence North 38 degrees 59’ 52” West 460.00 feet with the Brittian line to a nail in the center of Public Road No. 1403; thence with the center of said Public Road, the following courses and distances: North 61 degrees 00’ 00” East 482.18 feet; North 56 degrees 46’ 37” East 200.25 feet and North 54 degrees 13’ 24” East 301.30 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 11.22 acres, more or less.

The above-described property is the same property as conveyed by that deed recorded in Book 410 at Page 2151, Alexander County Registry.

Together with improvements located hereon; said property being located at 2130 Vashti Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Tax ID: 0012421

Third party purchasers must pay the recording costs of the trustee’s deed, any land transfer taxes, the excise tax, pursuant North Carolina General Statutes §105-228.30, in the amount of One Dollar ($1.00) per each Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00) or fractional part thereof, and the Clerk of Courts fee, pursuant to North Carolina General Statutes §7A-308, in the amount of Forty-five Cents (0.45) per each One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) or fractional part thereof with a maximum amount of Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00), whichever is greater. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale and must be tendered in the form of certified funds. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts will be immediately due and owing.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS WHERE IS. There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, special assessments, land transfer taxes, if any, and encumbrances of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owners of the property are Joseph R. Pipkin Jr. and Hanna Pipkin.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to North Carolina General Statutes §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination (North Carolina General Statutes §45-21.16A(b)(2)). Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of termination. If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Substitute Trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Anchor Trustee Services, LLC

Substitute Trustee

By: David W. Neill, Bar #23396

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

Attorney for Anchor Trustee Services, LLC

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

404-474-7149 (phone)

404-745-8121 (fax)

dneill@mtglaw.com

NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

The statewide primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Voters will be asked to show photo ID when they vote. Voters who lack ID can get one for free from their county board of elections. If a voter does not have ID when they go to vote, they can still have their vote counted by either signing a form at the polls to explain why they are unable to show ID, or by voting a provisional ballot and returning to the county board of elections with their ID by 5 p.m. on March 14, 2024. Find out more at ncsbe.gov/voter-id.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voting will be held at the following locations from Thursday, February 15, 2024, through Saturday, March 2, 2024:

• ALEXANDER COUNTY

ADMINISTRATION BUILDING – 621 LILEDOUN RD, TAYLORSVILLE, NC 28681

• BETHLEHEM COMMUNITY FIRE & RESCUE – 7373 NC HWY 127, TAYLORSVILLE, NC 28681

• HIDDENITE FIRE

DEPARTMENT – 4975 NC HWY 90 E, HIDDENITE, NC 28636

Open Thursday, February 15 – Friday, February 16, 8:00am until 7:30pm

Open Monday, February 19 – Friday, February 23, 8:00am until 7:30pm

Open Monday, February 26 – Friday, March 1, 8:00am until 7:30pm

Open Saturday, March 2, 8:00am until 3:00pm

Absentee ballots will be mailed to voters who have requested them beginning January 19, 2024.

Absentee ballots must be received by the county board of elections no later than 7:30 p.m. on March 5, 2024. A voter can fill out an absentee ballot request at votebymail.ncsbe.gov, or by filling out a request form provided by the county board of elections office. The request must be received through the website or by the Alexander County Board of Elections by 5 p.m. February 27, 2024.

In the primary election, voters will select nominees for a political party to move on to the general election on November 5th. Contests on the ballot include U.S. President, U.S. House, N.C. Governor and other Council of State Offices, N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice, N.C. Court of Appeals, N.C. House and Senate, and county offices. In the primary, voters affiliated with a political party will be given a ballot of candidates for their party, if their party has a primary.

Unaffiliated voters may choose to vote in any party’s primary, but they may select only one party’s ballot.

The voter registration deadline for this election is 5 p.m. Friday, February 9, 2024. Eligible individuals who are not registered by that deadline may register and vote at any early voting site during the early voting period. New registrants will be required to provide current documentation of their residence (for example, a government ID, other government document, or a paycheck, bank statement, or utility bill). Voters who wish to change party affiliation must do so by the February 9 deadline.

Questions? Call the Alexander County Board of Elections Office at (828)632-2990 or send an email to elections@alexandercountync.gov.

Ray Warren, Chairman

Alexander County Board of Elections

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Gerald Stacy Bennett, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of April, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of January, 2024.

TINA BENNETT

946 Rainbow Rapids Road

Rutherford, NC 28139

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Floyd Clifford Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of April, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of January, 2024.

CORY BENJAMIN FOX

c/o Caryn Brzykcy

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681

SECTION 00 11 13

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for the Alexander County Schools, Bethlehem Elementary School HVAC Equipment Replacement Project, 7900 NC-127, Taylorsville, NC, 28681 will be received by Alexander County Schools Maintenance at 105 Martin Luther King Dr., Taylorsville, NC 28681, by February 15, 2024, at 2:00 pm, at which time bids will be opened publicly and read aloud.

The Project Manager is: Alexander County Schools Maintenance, C/O Project Manager: Chris Campbell, Address: 105 Martin Luther King Dr., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The Engineer is: Wolf Trail Engineering, LLC, Attention: Mike Schon or Cheree Schon, Phone #: 704-995-7020 or 704-608-8923, Email: mike@wolftrailengineering.com or cheree@wolftrailengineering.com.

Prime Bidders & major subcontractors may receive a complete PDF set of plans and specifications upon request to the office of the Engineer.

All questions should be directed to the Engineer at the phone number shown above.

A bid security for 5% of the total bid amount shall be submitted with each bid.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to award the contract to another bidder, other than the low bidder, should it be deemed in their best interest.

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Floyd Clifford Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of April, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of January, 2024.

CORY BENJAMIN FOX

3577 Jefferson St.

Sherrills Ford, NC 28673

administrator

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of, Junior Allen Herman, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of April, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of January, 2024.

CAROL DEAN HERMAN

69 Boone Gap Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

KEITH HERMAN

4020 US Hw. 321-A

Hudson, NC 28638

