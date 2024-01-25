Deane T. Price, 93, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at her home.

She was born January 9, 1931, in Gaston County, the daughter of the late Walter Clark Thompson and Alda Gar Bradley Thompson.

Deane taught piano and chorus for Ellendale Elementary School for several years and chorus at Taylorsville High School. She was the organist for Reformation Lutheran and St. John Lutheran Church. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and a member of the Hickory Choral Society for many years. Deane was an avid reader and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lindsay Price; a son, Kevin Price; two sisters, Dorothy Hampton and Glenna Faye Hampton; and a brother, Clark Thompson.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her daughters, Denise Glass (Charles) of Wingate, and Melanie Phelps (Wilson) of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Barry Glass (Danielle), Joey Glass (Missy), and Graham Phelps; her great-grandchildren, Phoebe and Audrey Glass, and Jacob Glass; three step-great-grandchildren; and several other family members.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, February 1, 2024, at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery. Pastor Hollar will officiate.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Deane T. Price.