Harold Lovvorn, 75, passed away on Friday, January 26, 2024, at his home in Alexander County.

He was born in Coweta County, Georgia, to the late Frances Neill on Saturday, March 27, 1948. Harold drove a truck most of his life and was a member of North Catawba Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, race cars, and joking around with people. Harold loved his family dearly and cherished spending time with them.

Including his mother, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Joe Lovvorn and Stanley Lovvorn; daughters, Paula Rogers Edwards and Angela Blackwood Keller; and nephew, Brian Matthew Kirby.

Those left to cherish the memories of Harold include his wife of 42 years, Debra Blackwood Lovvorn; daughter, Vonnie Lovvorn Martin; grandchildren, Annabel Sage Martin and Damion Scott Martin, all of the home; grandchildren, Allen Blackwood (Savannah) of Shady Springs, West Virginia, Zackary Edwards (Ashtyn) of Morganton, Jessica Edwards of Granite Falls, and Katherine Edwards of Vale; great-grandchildren, Ryder Blackwood of Shady Springs, West Virginia, and Arden Edwards of Morganton; brother-in-law, Mike Kirby (Angela) of Taylorsville; sister-in-law, Tammy Travis (Jimmy) of Conover; Stephen Edwards of Vale; nephews, Rocky Travis (Theresa), Anthony Kirby (Danielle), and Joshua Kirby (Becca); nieces, Tracy Travis (Dustin), Sarah Reeves, and Samantha Little (Charlie); and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Monday, January 29, 2024, at Alexander Funeral Service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will be on Monday, January 29, 2024, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 12:00 p.m. Rev. Paul Schronce will officiate. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

