Debra Jeanette Bennett, 60, of Taylorsville, passed away at her home on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

She was born on November 8, 1963, in Alexander County, to the late Romie Leroy Bennett and Frances Bennett Blount.

Debra worked as a behavioral technician at Skilled Creations. She graduated from Alexander Central High School and worked in furniture, later she went back to school and received an Associate’s Degree in Child Management, in which she worked for a number of years. She was a member of Zion Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church. She loved her Dallas Cowboys and her dog, Killer.

Including her father, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Robert Blount; her paternal grandparents, Clemmons and Essie Mae Bennett; and a sister, Joyce Bennett.

In addition to her mother, those left to honor and cherish her memory include a son, Clifton Bennett of Statesville; a daughter, Kalah Bennett of the home; her grandchildren, Dalton Bennett, Jackson Bennett, Garrison Bennett, Zachary Bennett, and Carter Bennett; maternal grandmother, Florence Wilson; sisters, Alfredia Bennett of Taylorsville, Faith Robbs, Joanne Bennett, and Joy Flowers; a special sister cousin, Sandra Bennett; brothers, Anthony Bennett, Stephen Bennett, Todd Bennett, and Jaden Bennett; special niece, Brittany Millsaps; special cousin, Crystal Bennett; a special friend, Robin Parks Lopez; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, February 2, 2024, at Zion Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church. Pastor Robin Williams and Pastor Clyde E. Parks will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Debra Bennett.