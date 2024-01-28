James “Jimmy” Odom Barlow, 72, passed away on Sunday, January 28, 2024, after a brief illness at Atrium Health in Lincolnton.

Jimmy moved to Denver in 2021 but spent the majority of his life as an educator all over Alabama.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Debbie Barlow of Denver; daughters, Jami Sikes and Ashley Brock; son, Brian; brother, Steve Barlow.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Brushey Creek Baptist Church in Greenville, Alabama. There will be a reception following the service to talk with friends and family of Jimmy.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jimmy’s honor to Fellowship of Christian Athletes (Jami Sikes).

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of James “Jimmy” Odom Barlow.