Micheal Wayne Williams, 48, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at his home.

Micheal was born on September 18, 1975, in Iredell County, to Robert Williams of Statesville and the late Betty Taylor Williams.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Jackie Johnson; maternal grandparents, Rupert and Mary Christopher Taylor; his paternal grandparents, Blaine and Eloise Williams; and his longtime best friend and mother of his sons, Gwenda Williams.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Brandon Williams and wife Rebecca of Stony Point, and Dwayne Williams and wife BreAnna of Statesville; three granddaughters, Jocellyn, Ember and Piper Williams; sister, Melissa Sewell and husband Billy of Statesville; brother, Robbie Williams of Statesville; nieces, Hope Sewell and Charleston Roberts and husband Donnie; great-nieces, Bailey, Isabella, and Leighton; along with many cousins and friends.

Micheal loved spending time with his family, driving around listening to music, playing cornhole, and enjoyed many years of playing softball at I-40. Every October, for many years, you would find him at Midway Wicked Woods wearing a mask, doing his best to scare everyone.

Memorials may be given to the Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department, PO 146, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Rick Normon will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include Chris Webber, Rupert Taylor, Michael Taylor, Jerome Taylor, Dusty Taylor, and Shane Taylor.

Chapman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Williams Family.