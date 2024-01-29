Linda Paulette Coffey Sipe, 77, of Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home on January 29, 2024, at Novant Health Winston-Salem.

Linda was born May 4, 1946, in Watauga County, to the late William Glen Coffey and Annie Rivers Coffey.

She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. Linda’s life was full of loving God and enjoying her children and grandchildren. She was an avid football fan and loved to watch NC State basketball. Linda and Paul were owners of the Golden Nugget Café.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Mack Sipe; her great-grandson, Darien Gwaltney; two brothers, Jerry Coffey and Clyde Coffey; and three sisters, Loretta Phillips, Lorraine Tedder, and Joyce McLain.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Rex Paul Sipe and wife Felicia of Taylorsville; her daughter, Roxanne Sipe (Scott) of Troutman; her sister, Shirley Willard of Taylorsville; four grandchildren, Anthony Gwaltney and wife Kelsey, Andrew Gwaltney and wife Malynda, Abagail Sipe Piansay and husband David, and Samual Sipe and fiancée Brenna; three step-grandchildren, Jadiah, Gavin, and Braden; and two great-grandchildren, Damien Gwaltney and Talia Gwaltney; her furry companion, Orion; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at Life of Victory Church on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Timothy Sipe will officiate. The family will receive friends after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Life of Victory Church. 622 Sipe Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Sipe Family.