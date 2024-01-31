Alex schools receive $98,000 for security upgrades

The Alexander County Schools system is receiving $98,000 to upgrade safety at local schools. This funding is from the Center for Safer Schools School Safety Grant Program of the N.C. Dept. of Public Instruction.

According to a letter sent from the Center for Safer Schools Executive Director, Karen W. Fairley, to ACS Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hefner, the grant provides for the following upgrades:

• Panic Pull Stations: $72,000 will be to outfit 4 older school buildings with panic button pull stations. Locations: 20 pull stations at Alexander Central High School ($24,000); 10 pull stations at Stony Point Elementary School ($16,000); 10 pull stations at East Alexander Middle School ($16,000); 10 pull stations at Sugar Loaf Elementary School ($16,000)

• Upgrade Security System: $15,000 will be to replace a burglar alarm system in a school building that needs upgraded. Locations: Wittenburg Elementary School – still using original alarm system that was installed when the building was constructed in 1999.

• Window Screens: $11,000 will be to place vinyl window screens in 2 schools. Locations: Stony Point Elementary School – window screens on large glass windows at main entrance ($5,400); West Alexander Middle School – window screens on large glass windows/doors at rear/bus rider entrance ($5,600).